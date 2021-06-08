Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Australia Business Conditions At Record High: NAB

Australia Business Conditions At Record High: NAB

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Australia’s business conditions rose to a record high in May, while business sentiment weakened moderately from the previous month, survey results from National Australia Bank showed on Tuesday.

The business conditions index climbed to 37 in May from 32 in the prior month. Meanwhile, the business confidence indicator came in at 20 in May, down from a record high of 23 in the previous month.

The survey showed that the employment, profitability and trading sub-components all reset last month’s highs – with trading conditions at exceptional levels. Forward orders also remained at a record level.

The survey measure of reported capex rose further suggesting that the strong rise over 2021 is more than just a rebound from disruptions to activity and uncertainty during 2020.

Overall, this was another very strong read for the business sector – and forward indicators point to ongoing strength in the near-term, NAB Group Chief Economist, Alan Oster, said.

This is a pleasing result coming after last week’s national accounts which showed that the economy has now surpassed its pre-COVID level. The economy now appears to be entering a new period of growth after a very rapid rebound, Oster added.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.