Australia Business Confidence Data Due On Tuesday

Australia is on Tuesday scheduled to see December results for the indexes for business confidence and business conditions from NAB, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In November, the index for business confidence came in with a score of 0, while business conditions was at +4.

Japan will release December numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.1 percent on year – unchanged from the November reading.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong remain closed on Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holiday.

