Australia Business Confidence Improves In September – NAB

Business confidence in Australia ticked slightly higher in September, the latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed on Tuesday with an index score of +7.
That’s up from +5 in August.
The survey also showed that business conditions came in with a score of +14 – unchanged from the previous month following a downward revision from +15.
