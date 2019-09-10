Australia Business Confidence Weakens In August: NAB

Australia’s business confidence and conditions deteriorated in August, survey results from the National Australia Bank showed Tuesday.

The business confidence index fell to +1 from +4 in July. Likewise, the business conditions index declined to +1 from +3 a month ago.

Business confidence and other forward looking indicators suggest there is unlikely to be an imminent turnaround in business conditions, NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster said.

The business survey for August was a disappointment on the headline figures, and consistent with domestic demand growth remaining significantly below potential, Tom Kennedy, an economist at J.P. Morgan said.

