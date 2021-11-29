Company inventories in Australia were down a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 0.2 percent increase in the previous three months.
Company gross profits climbed 4.0 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for a gain of 3.0 percent and slowing from 7.1 percent in the three months prior.
Wages and salaries were down 0.8 percent on quarter and wholesale trade sank 5.9 percent.
On a yearly basis, inventories rose 0.7 percent, while profits climbed 5.4 percent, wages gained 4.7 percent and wholesale sales perked 2.1 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- Australia Business Inventories Sink 1.9% In Q3 - November 28, 2021
- *Australia Business Inventories -1.9% On Quarter In Q3; Company Profits +4.0% - November 28, 2021
- Japan Retail Sales Rise 0.9% On Year In October - November 28, 2021