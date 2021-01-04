Australia Commodity Price Index Climbs Faster In December

The commodity price index rose at a sharply faster pace in December, led by higher iron ore prices, preliminary data from the Reserve Bank of Australia showed on Monday.

The commodity price index climbed 11.7 percent year-on-year in SDR terms, following a 2.5 percent increase in November.

In Australian dollar terms, the index rose 6.6 percent from a year ago.

On a monthly average basis, the index increased 8.6 percent after a revised 2 percent rise in November. In Australian dollar terms, it rose 6.1 percent.

Sub-indexes for non-rural, rural and base metals increased in November, the bank said.

