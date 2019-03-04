Australia Company Operating Profits Rise 0.8% In Q4

Company operating profits in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That was well shy of expectations for a gain of 3.0 percent following the 1.9 percent increase in the three months prior. They were up 10.5 percent on year.

Inventories fell 0.2 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 0.1 percent drop in Q3. They were up 1.0 percent on year.

Wages and salaries were up 0.8 percent on quarter and 4.1 percent on year.

