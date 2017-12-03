Australia Company Operating Profits Slip 0.2% In Q3

Company gross operating profits were down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 3.3 percent decline in the three months prior.

Inventories were up 0.2 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for a flat reading after sinking 0.5 percent in Q2.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com