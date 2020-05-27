Australia Construction Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday see Q1 numbers for construction work completed, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Work is expected to sink 1.5 percent on quarter after falling 3.0 percent in the three months prior.

China will release April figures for industrial profits; in March, profits plummeted 36.7 percent on year.

Thailand will provide April figures for industrial production and unemployment. Output is expected to tumble 19.55 percent on year after sliding 11.25 percent in March. The jobless rate was 1.0 percent in the previous month.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed on Wednesday for Eid-ul-Fitr and will reopen on Thursday.

