Australia Construction Growth At 4-Month High

Australia’s construction activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months in November, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Thursday.

The Performance of Construction Index climbed to 57.5 in November from 53.2 in October. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among sectors, house building activity expanded more strongly in November with the sector’s sub-index rising by 8.2 points to 61.3 points.

Engineering construction activity also maintained strong growth, while apartment building activity contracted for the fourth successive month.

New orders and employment increased at faster rates in November.

