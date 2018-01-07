Australia Construction Index Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday see December results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The construction index had a score of 57.5 in November, well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
