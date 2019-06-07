Australia Construction Index Hits Six-Year Low – AiG

The construction sector in Australia continued to contract in May, and at an accelerated rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Friday with a Performance of Construction Index score of 40.4.

That’s down from 42.6 in April and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 – now sitting at a six-year low.

Individually, activity, new orders, employment, house building, apartment activity and commercial activity were all firmly in contraction territory. Only engineering activity was barely in expansion.

