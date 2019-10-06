Australia Construction Index Sinks To 42.6 In September – AiG

The construction sector in Australia continued to contract in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Monday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Construction Index score of 42.6.

That’s down from 44.6 in August and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In all, the sector has been in contraction for 13 consecutive months.

Among the individual components, activity, new orders and supplier deliveries all contracted at a faster rate, while employment and selling prices also were in the red.

Input prices and average wages also slowed but remained in expansion territory.

