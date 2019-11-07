Australia Construction PMI Climbs To 43.9 – AiG

The construction sector in Australia continued to contract in October, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Construction Index score of 43.9.

That’s up from 42.6 in September, although it remain well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, activity, employment, new orders, supplier deliveries and selling prices all remained in contraction, while input prices and average wages continued to expand.

House building, apartment building, engineering construction and commercial construction all remained firmly under water.

