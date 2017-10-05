Australia Construction Sector Slows In September – AiG

The construction sector in Australia continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Friday with a Performance of Construction Index score of 54.7.

That’s down from 55.3 in August, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction for the eighth straight month.

Individually, house building, apartment building, engineering construction and commercial construction all continued to expand in September.

New orders and deliveries also continued to expand.

