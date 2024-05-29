Australia is set to release Q1 construction work done figures on Wednesday, spotlighting a relatively light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Projections indicate a quarterly increase of 0.6%, a slight decrease from the previous quarter’s 0.7% rise.Japan will publish May’s consumer confidence index results, with expectations pointing to a reading of 39.1, up from April’s 38.3.New Zealand will report on May’s ANZ Business Confidence Index and the NBNZ Activity Index. In April, these indices recorded scores of 14.9 and 14.3, respectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com