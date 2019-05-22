Australia Construction Work Done Falls In Q1

Australia’s construction work done fell in March quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Construction work done declined a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent from previous year in the March quarter, and fell 1.9 percent from the December quarter.

The value of engineering work done dropped 12.4 percent annually, while total residential work done slid 3.2 percent and building work done fell by 1.0 percent.

According to trend estimate, construction work done declined 6.1 percent on year, while the fall was 2.4 percent from the December quarter.

