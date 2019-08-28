Australia Construction Work Done Falls In Q2

Australia’s construction work done declined in the June quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Wednesday.

Construction work done decreased by a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent sequentially in the June quarter. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent fall.

From the same quarter previous year, construction work dropped 11.1 percent.

The value of engineering work done declined 15.9 percent annually. Residential work done dropped by 9.6 percent and those of total building work done and non-residential work done fell by 7.4 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

