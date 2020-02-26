Australia Construction Work Done Slides 3.0% On Quarter In Q4

The total value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday – coming in at A$49.773 billion.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in the three months prior.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of total building work done fell 4.1 percent to A$28.937 billion in the December quarter, while the estimate for engineering work done fell 1.5 percent to A$20.835 billion in Q4.

