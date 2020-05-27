Australia Construction Work Sinks 1.0% In Q1

The total value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2020 – coming in at A$49.481 billion.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 3.0 percent drop in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, the total construction work was down 6.5 percent.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of total building work done also fell 1.0 percent to A$28.924 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

