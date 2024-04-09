On Tuesday, Australia is set to announce the April results of the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank, marking a rather subdued day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region. The index had dropped by 1.8% in March.Additionally, Australia will be publishing the March outcomes for the business confidence and conditions indices from the National Australia Bank. Their scores in February stood at 0 and +10 respectively.In Japan, the March results for the household confidence index are expected with a prediction of a score of 39.7, an increase from 39.1 in February.Meanwhile, Taiwan is slated to disclose the consumer price figures for March. In February, overall inflation experienced a monthly increase of 0.15% and a yearly rise of 3.08%.Concluding this round of updates, the Indonesian markets will remain closed until April 16 in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com