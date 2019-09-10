Australia Consumer Confidence Index Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday see September results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In August, the index climbed 3.6 percent to a score of 100.0.

South Korea will release unemployment data for August; in July, the jobless rate came in at 4.0 percent.

Malaysia will provide July numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in June, they were up an annual 3.9 and 3.8, respectively.

