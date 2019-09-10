Australia will on Wednesday see September results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In August, the index climbed 3.6 percent to a score of 100.0.
South Korea will release unemployment data for August; in July, the jobless rate came in at 4.0 percent.
Malaysia will provide July numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in June, they were up an annual 3.9 and 3.8, respectively.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Australia Consumer Confidence Index Due On Wednesday - September 10, 2019
- Oil Futures Settle Lower Ahead Of Inventory Data - September 10, 2019
- Treasuries Show Another Significant Move To The Downside - September 10, 2019