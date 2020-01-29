Australia Consumer Prices Rise 0.7% On Quarter In Q4

Consumer prices in Australia were up 0.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.6 percent and was up from 0.5 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, inflation gained 1.8 percent – also topping forecasts for 1.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the Q3 reading.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s trimmed mean was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year – both unchanged from the previous three months.

The RBA’s weighted median rose 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year – also unchanged from the third quarter.

