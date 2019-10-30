Australia Consumer Prices Rise 1.7% On Year In Q3

Consumer prices in Australia were up 1.7 percent on year in the third quarter of 2019, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday – in line with expectations and up from 1.6 percent in the previous three months.

On a quarterly basis, inflation was up 0.5 percent – again matching expectations and down from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s trimmed mean came in at 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year – both unchanged and as expected.

The RBA’s weighted median was at 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year.

