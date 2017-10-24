Australia CPI Rises 0.6% On Quarter In Q3

Consumer prices in Australia were up 0.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.8 percent but was up from 0.2 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, consumer prices advanced 1.8 percent – unchanged from the second quarter but missing forecasts for 2.0 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s weighted median added 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year, while the trimmed mean gained 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com