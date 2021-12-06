Australia Data On Tap For Monday

Australia will on Monday see November figures for job ads and inflation, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In October, the job advertisement survey from ANZ was up 6.2 percent on month, while the inflation gauge from TD Securities was up 0.2 percent on month.

Also, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday in observance of the late King Bhumibol’s birthday; they’ll re-open on Tuesday.

