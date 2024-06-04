Australia is set to release a series of economic data on Tuesday, leading a relatively light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Scheduled releases include April’s retail sales figures, Q1 current account data, and company profit statistics.Retail sales are projected to rise by 0.1 percent month-over-month, recovering from a 0.4 percent decline in March. The current account is anticipated to show a surplus of AUD 5.9 billion, a decrease from AUD 11.8 billion in the preceding quarter. Company profits are expected to drop by 0.9 percent quarter-over-quarter, following a robust 7.4 percent increase in the previous three months.Japan will report its monetary base figures for May, with expectations pointing to a 2.2 percent year-over-year increase, up from 1.8 percent in April.Meanwhile, South Korea is set to release its consumer price data for May. Forecasts indicate a 0.2 percent month-over-month rise and a 2.8 percent year-over-year increase, following a flat monthly reading and a 2.9 percent annual increase in April.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com