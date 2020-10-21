Australia Economic Index Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday see September figures for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, the index was up 0.5 percent on month.

South Korea will release September numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year after adding 0.5 percent on month and losing 0.5 percent on year in August.

