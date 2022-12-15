Australia’s unemployment rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – unchanged and in line with expectations.

The Australian economy added 64,000 jobs last month, blowing away expectations for an increase of 19,000 following the increase of 32,200 jobs in October.

There were 34,200 full-time jobs added last month and 29,800 part-time jobs added.

The participation rate climbed to 66.8, beating forecasts for 66.6 and up from 66.5 in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com