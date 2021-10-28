Australia Export Prices Climb 6.2% On Quarter In Q2

Export prices in Australia were up 6.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – slowing from the 13.2 percent jump in Q2.
Import prices rose 5.4 percent on quarter, accelerating from 1.9 percent in the three months prior.
On a yearly basis, export prices skyrocketed 41.0 percent and import prices jumped 6.4 percent.
The main contributors to the jump in export prices included coal, coke and briquettes; gas, natural and manufactured goods; non-ferrous metals; meat and meat preparations; and petroleum, petroleum products and related materials.
