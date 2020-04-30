Australia Export Prices Rise 2.7% On Quarter In Q1

Export prices in Australia were up 2.7 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
Main contributors to the rise were: Gold, non-monetary (excluding gold ores and concentrates) (+11.4 percent); Metalliferous ores and metal scrap (+2.3 percent); Gas, natural and manufactured (+4.3 percent); and Meat and meat preparations (+4.0 percent).
Offsetting falls occurred in: Petroleum, petroleum products and related materials (-7.8 percent); and Non-ferrous metals (-2.8 percent).
Import prices fell 1.0 percent on quarter but gained 0.9 percent on year.
Main contributors to the fall were: Petroleum, petroleum products and related materials (-11.1 percent); Inorganic chemical (-11.8 percent); and Road vehicles (including air-cushion vehicles) (-0.6 percent).
Offsetting rises occurred in: Gold, non-monetary (excluding gold ores and concentrates) (+11.2 percent); and Telecommunications and sound recording and reproducing apparatus and equipment (+1.6 percent).
