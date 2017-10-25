Australia Export Prices Sink 3.0% In Q3

Export prices in Australia were down 3.0 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That beat forecasts for a decline of 4.0 percent following the 5.7 percent drop in the three months prior.
Import prices were down 1.6 percent on quarter, missing slightly forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 0.1 percent contraction in the second quarter.
On a yearly basis, export prices were up 14.2 percent and import prices dipped 0.4 percent.
