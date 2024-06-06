Australia witnessed an unexpected downturn in building approvals for June 2024, as per the latest data update on June 6, 2024. The current indicator has registered a concerning -0.3%, a stark contrast to the previous month’s growth of 1.9% recorded in April 2024.The month-over-month comparison reveals a notable shift in momentum. While April saw building approvals rise by 1.9%, heralding potential growth in the construction sector, June’s decline by -0.3% raises questions about the sustainability of this upswing. This downturn could imply underlying economic challenges or a temporary slowdown in construction activity.Analysts will be closely monitoring the next set of data to determine if this decline is part of a broader trend or merely an anomaly in Australia’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com