Australia Final Demand Producer Prices Gain 0.4% In Q3

Final demand producer prices in Australia were up 0.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2019, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday – matching expectations and unchanged from the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 1.6 percent – shy of expectations for 2.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.

Intermediate demand producer prices were up 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year, while preliminary demand prices were up 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.9 percent on year.

