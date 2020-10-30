Australia Final Demand Producer Prices Rise 0.4% In Q3

Final demand producer prices in Australia were up 0.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday – following the 1.2 percent drop in the previous three months.
On a yearly basis, producer prices were down 0.4 percent – steady from the three months prior.
Prices were higher among childcare services (+48.7 percent), petroleum refining and petroleum fuel manufacturing (+10.7 percent), and commercial fishing (+12.5 percent).
Prices were lower for computer and electronic equipment (-7.7 percent), other transport equipment (-6.0 percent) and clothing manufacturing (-8.4 percent).
