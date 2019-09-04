Australia GDP Expands 0.5% On Quarter In Q2

Australia’s gross domestic product gained a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2019, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous three months following an upward revision from +0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 1.4 percent – again matching forecasts and down from the downwardly revised 1.7 percent increase in the three months prior (originally +1.8 percent).

The terms of trade climbed 1.4 percent on quarter.

