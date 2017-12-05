Australia GDP Gains 0.6% On Quarter In Q3

Australia’s gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 0.8 percent gain in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, GDP jumped 2.8 percent – again missing forecasts for 3.0 percent but up from 1.8 percent in the previous three months.

Compensation of employees increased 1.2 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com