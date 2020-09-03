Australia Has $4.607 Billion Trade Surplus In July

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$4.607 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for A$5.4 billion and down from A$8.202 billion in June.

Exports were down A$1.604 billion or 4.0 percent on month to A$34.496 billion. Non-rural goods fell A$1.527 billion (6 percent), while rural goods fell A$539 million (15 percent).

Imports gained A$1.939 billion or 7.0 percent on month to A$29.890 billion. Capital goods rose A$999 million (18 percent), while consumption goods rose A$608 million (7 percent).

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com