Australia Has $4.607 Billion Trade Surplus In July

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$4.607 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That was shy of expectations for A$5.4 billion and down from A$8.202 billion in June.
Exports were down A$1.604 billion or 4.0 percent on month to A$34.496 billion. Non-rural goods fell A$1.527 billion (6 percent), while rural goods fell A$539 million (15 percent).
Imports gained A$1.939 billion or 7.0 percent on month to A$29.890 billion. Capital goods rose A$999 million (18 percent), while consumption goods rose A$608 million (7 percent).
