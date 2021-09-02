Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$12.117 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$10.2 billion and was up from A$10.496 billion in June.
Exports climbed A$2.090 billion or 5.0 percent on month to A$45.951 billion, up from 4.0 percent a month earlier.
Imports were up A$1.087 billion or 3.0 percent on month to A$33.834 billion, accelerating from 1 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Australia Has A$12.117 Billion Trade Surplus In July - September 2, 2021
- *Australia Home Loans -0.4% On Month In July - September 2, 2021
- *Australia Imports +3.0% On Month In July, Exports +5.0% - September 2, 2021