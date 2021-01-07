Australia Has A$5.022 Billion Trade Surplus In November

Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$5.022 billion in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$6 billion and down from the downwardly revised A$6.583 billion in October (originally A$7.456 billion).

Imports were up 10 percent on month after gaining an upwardly revised 2 percent in the previous month (originally 1 percent).

Exports rose 3 percent on month, slowing from the downwardly revised 4.4 percent gain a month earlier (originally 5 percent).

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com