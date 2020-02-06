Australia Has A$5.223 Billion Trade Surplus In December

Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$5.223 billion in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was shy of forecasts for a surplus of A$5.60 billion and down from the downwardly revised A$5.518 billion surplus in November (originally A$5.80 billion).

Exports were up A$557 million or 1.0 percent on month to A$41.293 billion.

Imports gained A$853 million or 2.0 percent on month to A$36.070 billion.

For all of 2019, Australia had a trade surplus of A$67.6 billion – up sharply from the A$23.0 billion surplus in 2018.

