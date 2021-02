Australia Has A$6.785 Billion Trade Surplus In December

Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$6.785 billion in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a A$6.0 billion surplus following the downwardly revised A$5.014 billion surplus in November (originally A$5.022 billion).

Exports were up 3.0 percent on month to A$37.268 billion, in line with forecasts following the downwardly revised 2.8 percent increase in the previous month (originally 3.0 percent).

Imports slipped 2.0 percent on month to A$30.483 billion versus expectations for a loss of 4.0 percent following the downwardly revised 9.3 percent increase a month earlier (originally 10.0 percent).

