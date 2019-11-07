Australia Has A$7.180 Billion Trade Surplus In September

Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$7.180 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That handily exceeded forecasts for a surplus of A$5.050 billion following the upwardly revised A$6.617 billion surplus in the previous month (originally A$5.926 billion).

Exports were up A$1.452 billion or 3.0 percent on month to A$43.215 billion, while imports gained A$889 million or 3.0 percent on month to A$36.034 billion.

Net exports of goods under merchanting remained roughly steady at A$15 million.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com