Australia Has A$8.036 Billion Trade Surplus In June

Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$8.036 billion in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That beat expectations for a surplus of A$6.0 billion and was up from the upwardly revised A$6.173 billion surplus in May (originally A$5.745 billion).

Exports rose A$576 million (1 percent) to A$42,378 million. Non-rural goods rose A$758 million (3 percent). Rural goods fell A$170 million (4 percent) and non-monetary gold fell A$37 million (2 percent). Net exports of goods under merchanting remained steady at A$18 million. Services credits rose A$26 million.

Imports fell A$1,287 million (4 percent) to A$34,342 million. Capital goods fell A$600 million (9 percent), consumption goods fell A$450 million (5 percent) and intermediate and other merchandise goods fell A$366 million (3 percent). Non-monetary gold rose A$132 million (28 percent). Services debits fell A$2 million.

