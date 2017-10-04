Australia Has A$989 Million Trade Surplus

Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$989 million in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$870 million following the upwardly revised A$808 million surplus in July (originally A$460 million).
Exports were up 1.0 percent on month to A$32.229 billion, while imports were roughly flat at A$31.240 billion.
