Australia Has A$989 Million Trade Surplus

Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$989 million in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$870 million following the upwardly revised A$808 million surplus in July (originally A$460 million).

Exports were up 1.0 percent on month to A$32.229 billion, while imports were roughly flat at A$31.240 billion.

