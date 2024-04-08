On Monday, Australia is set to disclose the home loan figures for February. This reveals a quiet day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region. Home loans declined by 4.6% monthly, while investment lending fell 2.6% in January.Japan is due to release its current account numbers for February. January’s data showed a surplus of 438 billion yen in the current account.Data on industrial production and unemployment for February is expected to be presented by Malaysia. These figures showed a yearly rise of 4.3% and 3.3% respectively in January.Finally, due to the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr in Indonesia and Chakri Memorial Day in Thailand, markets will be closed on Monday. Indonesia will be closed until April 16, while Thailand will reopen on Tuesday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com