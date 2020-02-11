Australia Home Loan Data Due On Tuesday

Australia will on Tuesday release December numbers for new home loans, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Loans are expected to rise 1.6 percent on month, slowing from 1.8 percent in November. Investment lending is also seen higher by 1.6 percent on month, down from 2.2 percent in the previous month.

Australia also will see January results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in December, their scores were -2 and +3, respectively.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday in observance of National Day and will reopen on Wednesday.

