Australia will on Friday release October figures for home loans, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Home loans are expected to sink 4.5 percent on month after dropping 9.3 percent in September.

South Korea will provide November numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting a flat monthly reading and an increase of 5.1 percent on year. That’s down from the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 5.7 percent annual gain in October.

The Philippines will see October figures for producer prices; in September, prices were up 7.4 percent on year.

