Australia Home Loans Rise 5.5% In June

The total value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent on month in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday – coming in at A$12.99 billion.

That follows the 10.2 percent decline in May.

Investment lending was up 8.1 percent to A$4.44 billion after tumbling 15.6 percent in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans were up 8.7 percent and investment lending sank 6.1 percent.

Fixed term loans rose 5.2 percent on month and fell 10.9 percent on year to A$1.51 billion.

