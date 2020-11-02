Australia Home Loans Rise 6.0% On Month In September

The total value of owner-occupied home loans was up a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday – coming in at A$17.26 billion.

That’s down from 13.6 percent in August.

Investment lending was up 5.2 percent on month in September at A$5.28 billion – slowing from the 9.3 percent gain in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, owner-occupied loans surged 33.8 percent and investment lending gained 4.2 percent.

Loans for construction skyrocketed 57.2 percent on month but plummeted 47.3 percent on year at A$2.06 billion.

